Joe Biden Seeks $10 Billion More from Congress for Ukraine After Spending $1.4 Billion

President Joe Biden wants Congress to send him $10 billion to help Ukraine fight Russia, according to a letter from his administration seen Thursday.

“[W]e are requesting $10 billion to deliver additional humanitarian, security, and economic assistance in Ukraine and the neighboring region in the coming days and weeks,” Biden’s acting budget director Shalanda Young wrote in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Young said the money would be used for humanitarian assistance and additional defense equipment to help them defend against Russia’s invasion. It would also help fund Biden’s decision to send American forces to surrounding countries.

She indicated the White House wanted to see the spending package passed by March 11th but said more would be needed in the future.

“Given the rapidly evolving situation in Ukraine, I anticipate that additional needs may arise over time,” she wrote. Biden’s emergency request will likely earn widespread support from both Republicans and Democrats in Congress, as both members of Congress and Senators continue demonstrating widespread bipartisan support for Ukraine.

The president has delivered over $1.4 billion to Ukraine for assistance since taking office, according to Young’s letter.

On February 25, Biden released up to $350 million worth of American weapons to Ukraine using the Foreign Assistance Act.

The weapons include anti-armor, guns, ammo, and body armor as well as anti-aircraft systems.

European governments are also funding more aid to Ukraine, including the delivery of anti-tank missiles, jeeps, and helmets.