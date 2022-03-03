During a Wednesday rally at the Georgia Capitol, Gov. Brian Kemp (R) reaffirmed his commitment to make Georgia the 22nd constitutional carry state.

The Georgia Recorder quoted Kemp speaking at the rally. “I’ve said before this session gaveled in this year it is my commitment as Georgia’s governor to fulfill my promise from the campaign trail in 2018 (to) see that legislation is over the finish line and sign this constitutional carry legislation when it gets to my desk.”

Armed American Radio host Mark Walters emceed the rally and commented on Kemp’s support for constitutional carry, describing him as “a governor who in my estimation ran the most pro-gun gubernatorial campaign I have ever seen in my lifetime.”

Walters added, “[Kemp is] a governor who in just a matter of days is going to make this state, with his signature, the 22nd constitutional carry state in the nation.”

The Georgia rally was sponsored by GA2A, formerly known as Georgia Carry.

There are currently 21 constitutional carry states in the Union. Those states are: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Constitutional carry legislation passed the Georgia Senate and headed to the House two days before the rally was held. Georgia state Rep. Rick Jasperse (R), a constitutional carry supporter, surveyed the crowd at the rally and said he and his colleagues need those “positive people” filling the committee room as the legislation begins to be considered in the House.

