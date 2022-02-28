Constitutional Carry Passes Georgia Senate, Heads to House

Legislation to do away with the permit requirement to carry a gun for self-defense passed in the Georgia Senate on Monday and is headed to the House.

The Associated Press reports that the legislation, Senate Bill 319, passed “along party lines.”

SB 319 passes by a vote of 34 to 22 #gapol #gasenate — Senate Press Office (@GASenatePress) February 28, 2022

State Sen. Jason Anavitarte (R), sponsor of SB 319, praised the bill’s passage, saying, “Today, we empower good people, law-abiding people.”

State Sens. Elena Parent (D) and Nan Orrock (D) spoke out against the bill, with Orrock suggesting the legislation would perpetuate “the bloody trail of people injured and killed with gun violence here in our state.”

On January 5, 2022, Breitbart News reported Gov. Brian Kemp’s (R) announcement that he would sign constitutional carry legislation if it made it to his desk, also expressing optimism that he would see this by spring of this year.

Kemp noted, “I believe the United States Constitution grants our citizens the right to carry a firearm – without state government approval. For law-abiding Georgians, their carry permit is the founding document of our nation.”

There are currently 21 constitutional carry states. Those states are Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

