Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones is blaming the murder last week of the three daughters of an illegal alien and their chaperone on the state’s sanctuary city law that allowed him to be released into the community.

“I defy anyone to say this isn’t a spectacular failure of immigration policy,” Jones told Fox40 on Sunday about the alleged shooter who was in California illegally.

Fox40 reported that Jones also shared his opinion on the Facebook page about the killings, which took place while the children and their chaperone were attending a church service.

“ICE did the right thing. They served a detainer on this jail in Merced, and said, ‘Look, we want this guy. We know who he is. We want him. We don’t want you to release him.’ which is what a detainer does. The jail did what they had to do by state law, which is accept the detainer, but it doesn’t affect one thing,” Jones wrote.

Jones recalled how eight years ago, another gunman in California illegally shot and killed a Sacramento County deputy and a Placer County Sheriff’s detective.

“That guy had been removed from our country four times without any consequences at all, committing crimes every time he was here,” Jones said.

Some have said Jones is using the tragedy to help his campaign to represent California’s 3rd Congressional District, but he pushed back, according to Fox40.

“You have three little beautiful girls that are dead,” Jones said. “I would never try and exploit that for political gains and I never will. That happened. But it does highlight a failure that I have been screaming about, not just in California, but in Washington, DC, and everywhere in between.”

“The things that I do, the things that I say, resonate with some folks and upset other folks, but I really feel like if I have a platform to speak, that I have a responsibility to use it,” Jones said.

