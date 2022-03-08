Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said on Breitbart News Daily Monday that he supports Sen. Rick Scott’s (R-FL) efforts to provide a coherent Republican agenda ahead of the pivotal 2022 midterm elections after Sen. Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) spat with Scott.

Scott, the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), released an 11-point “Plan to Rescue America” designed to be implemented should Republicans take back the House and Senate majorities.

McConnell soon afterwards chided Scott for releasing the plan, saying that he would decide the legislative agenda. McConnell previously declined to say what a Senate Republican majority would look like if they managed to flip a net-one seat in Congress’s upper chamber.

Johnson, who holds a key swing Senate seat up for reelection this year, backs Scott’s plan to show the Republican agenda as the midterm elections come ever closer.

Johnson told Breitbart News Daily host Alex Marlow, “I certainly support Sen. Scott. He’s a real ally. He’s showing the voters what he would do. This is his agenda. This is totally appropriate.”

“It would be nice as a party that we come together and show the American people this is exactly what our priorities are,” the Wisconsin conservative continued. “Those are Rick’s priorities. I think we should come together, between the House and Senate Republicans, and come up with the top three things that we have to do.”

Johnson said if Republicans took back the Senate majority, he would become the chairman of the Senate Homeland and Governmental Affairs subcommittee on investigations. As chairman, he promised to investigate the “corruption” that occurred during the coronavirus pandemic.

Johnson also said that he understands that Americans remain frustrated by the lack of progress on repealing and replacing Obamacare.

“I understand how people are frustrated. We all said repeal and replace Obamacare, right? When we came down to it, we said what are we going to do? Now, I blame leadership on that because they just didn’t have their act together,” he remarked.

Johnson said that if Republicans take back the Senate majority, they would do everything in their power to stop President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda.

The Wisconsin senator also backed the American and Canadian trucker protests.

“It’s time for Americans to reclaim their freedom, their liberty, because it has been taken away bit by bit,” he said.