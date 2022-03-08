Matt Rosendale: No Taxpayer Money for Ukraine Until Border Wall Is Done

Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT) is leading an effort among House Republicans to stop American taxpayer money from being sent to Ukraine as the wall along the United States-Mexico border remains incomplete.

Last month, Rosendale introduced the “Secure America’s Borders First Act” to prohibit President Joe Biden’s administration from sending taxpayer-funded aid to Ukraine amidst its war with Russia until the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico is finished.

“The American people are sick and tired of career politicians consistently putting the interests of foreign nations above our own, we must put America first,” Rosendale wrote in a statement.

The legislation would require the Biden administration to end its halt on border wall construction and move forward with building 30-foot steel bollard barriers along the nearly 2,000-mile-long border.

Today, most of the southern border has no barrier.

“In Joe Biden’s first year in office, we have seen an invasion of over 2 million illegal aliens at our southern border,” Rosendale said:

While our nation has miserably failed to secure our own border and protect our own territorial integrity, we are now being told by ‘America Last’ politicians on both sides of the aisle, that it is our obligation to do so for Ukraine. Before warmongers rush America into another foreign conflict over the border of an Eastern European nation thousands of miles from our shores, at the very least they should ensure our southern border is secure first. [Emphasis added]

Reps. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Bob Good (R-VA), Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Jody Hice (R-GA), Mary Miller (R-IL), Ralph Norman (R-SC), Bill Posey (R-FL), and Randy Weber (R-TX) are co-sponsoring the legislation.

As Breitbart News reported, Biden wants to send $10 billion in taxpayer money to Ukraine even as his administration has spent $6 million every day to not build border wall.

Those plans come as Americans continue to say that the U.S. should stay out of the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Last month, a YouGov poll found that only 13 percent of Americans said they supported sending American troops to fight Russian troops.

Likewise, an Associated Press-NORC poll last month showed that 72 percent of Americans said the U.S. should play a “minor role” or “no role” at all in the conflict.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.