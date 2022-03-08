Relatives of Marine Jailed in Russia to Protest at Biden’s Texas Venue

The parents and other relatives of Trevor Reed, a U.S. Marine imprisoned in Russia, plan to protest outside the Texas venue where President Joe Biden will speak about military veterans, after their request to meet with the president was rejected.

Parents Joey and Paula Reed — who voted for Biden — said they are “disheartened” that Biden will not meet with them.

Biden traveled to Fort Worth, Texas, on Tuesday, ironically to address issues facing the men and women who have served their country. He will speak at the local Veterans Affairs facility.

Trevor Reed was sentenced to nine years in prison for allegedly assaulting a police officer. Both Reed and his parents said the incident did not happen. The U.S. considers Reed to be wrongfully detained.

Fox & Friends First reported on the development, including the fact that Trevor Reed’s health is in danger:

“We’re very disheartened about it and we… obviously which we just had a couple of minutes to talk to him,” Joey Reed told co-host Carley Shimkus. “Our son protected [Biden] at Camp David when he was vice president.” “He said that he’d been sick for a very long time,” Paula said. “They were still denying his TB testing. He had that exposure in December, and he had symptoms that he wanted to be tested or receive medical treatment, which they were denying everything.”

The Hill reported that Reed is not the only Marine jailed in Russia:

Russia is also holding Paul Whelan, another former Marine who is also a Canadian, British and Irish citizen. Whelan is serving a 16-year jail sentence after being accused and convicted of spying. His family denies the charge and the U.S. has also described his detention as unjust while pushing for his release.

Under President Donald Trump, 38 hostages held unjustly around the world were rescued and brought back to the United States.

