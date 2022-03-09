Job Creators Network Times Square Billboard Calls on Biden: ‘Drill Here. Pay Less. What Are You Waiting For?!’

“Come on Joe! We’re really asking for help from Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, and Iran?” reads a massive billboard in Times Square from Job Creators Network (JCN), calling on Joe biden to abandoned the strategy of begging despots to ramp up their oil production and unleash the energy sector in the United States.

“Americans are seeing first-hand why energy independence is so important. Instead of ramping up American energy production, the Biden Administration is begging for help from countries that don’t share our values or goals,” said Alfredo Ortiz, JCN President and CEO, in a statement.

“And in the case of Iran and Venezuela–have been openly hostile to the United States,” Ortiz continued. “Why would we depend on shady regimes around the world when we can tap American reserves? It’s clear that if we drill more, Americans will pay less and not be dependent on global bullies and thugs.”

Indeed in the days before Joe Biden announced his administration would ban imports of Russia’s oil, his administration officials have had talks with Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro to secure that energy-rich country’s oil; there are reports that the leaders in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations won’t talk to Biden about ramping up oil production, and Biden Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said oil from Iran is not off the table.

Even Democrats senators are rebuking Biden’s plan to rely on dictators for oil while he and his administration depress U.S. energy production.

Last week, a JCN billboard demanded Biden reject oil from Russia amid the Vladimir Putin controlled-country’s invasion in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the national average price of gas hit a record high on Wednesday, marking the third straight day of recording rises.

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know About Trump. Order your copy today. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter, instagram, and Parlor @jeromeehudson