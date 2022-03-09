A majority of Americans believe the U.S. could face a “1930s like depression” over the next few years, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Wednesday found.

The survey asked, “Over the next few years, how likely is it that the United States will enter a 1930s like Depression?”

A majority, 52 percent, said it is likely, and of those, 18 percent said it is “very likely.” A plurality of Democrats, 48 percent, said it is likely, and 50 percent of independents and 61 percent of Republicans hold that view as well.

Additionally, the survey found just 27 percent predicting the stock market will be higher a year from now, compared to 31 percent who said “lower” and 24 percent who said “about the same.”

52% of Americans now think that the US will enter a 1930's like depression over the next few years. 38% disagree.https://t.co/5pk1VZmuD2#greatdepression#Economiccollapse #stocks pic.twitter.com/VkFpGvc4J5 — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) March 9, 2022

Per Rasmussen Reports:

With President Joe Biden in the White House, Democrats are now more optimistic about the stock market than other Americans. Thirty-four percent (34%) of Democrats expect the stock market to be higher a year from now, compared to 28% of Republicans and 21% of those not affiliated with either major party. Thirty-three percent (33%) of Republicans, 28% of Democrats and 32% of the unaffiliated think the stock market will be lower in a year. Similarly, while 48% of Democrats believe it’s at least somewhat likely that the United States will enter a 1930’s-like depression over the next few years, 61% of Republicans and 50% of the unaffiliated think another Great Depression is likely.

The survey, taken February 27-28, 2022, among 1,000 U.S. adults, has a margin of error of +/- 3 percent.

The poll comes as Americans identify the economy as one of the top issues moving into the midterm elections. A Redfield & Wilton Strategies survey released last month, for example, asked respondents to identify the issues “most likely to determine” how they will vote in the upcoming midterm elections. A majority, 57 percent, chose the economy as the top issue in determining how they vote as they continue to deal with rampant inflation and skyrocketing gas prices, which have hit record highs consistently this week.