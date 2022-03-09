Gas Prices Hit Record High for Third Straight Day

The national average price of gas has hit a record high for the third straight day.
Rising nearly 60 cents in one week, the national average price of gas is $4.252, up more than seven cents overnight ($4.173) and 14 cents in two days ($4.104) – all record-setting prices.
Gas prices rose in 2021 and before the Ukrainian war about a dollar and have subsequently risen during the Ukrainian war about 70 cents.
The average price per gallon one year ago just after former President Donald Trump left office was $2.796.
President Joe Biden was asked Tuesday if anything can be done about the dramatic price increases. “It’s [gas prices] going to go up,” he said.
“Can’t do much right now. Russia is responsible,” he claimed.
But members of Congress do not agree with Biden. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) stated gas prices are raging because of Biden’s war on American energy.
Democrat Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) also argued Biden should not be purchasing oil from dictatorial nations and should instead ramp up domestic oil production.
“Well, we shouldn’t be advancing other countries that don’t share our values,” he said. “So, I think that the opportunity here is to do it domestically, create jobs here, deal with it domestically, and also see if we can help Europe out, too.”
Republican House Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) said in a press release that Biden’s “war on American energy, like canceling the Keystone XL pipeline and placing a moratorium on all new oil and gas drilling, has fueled Vladimir Putin’s barbaric invasion of Ukraine.”
“There is no safer and more environmentally sound way to produce energy than in the United States of America,” Scalise added.
