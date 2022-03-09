Gas Prices Hit Record High for Third Straight Day

The national average price of gas has hit a record high for the third straight day.

Rising nearly 60 cents in one week, the national average price of gas is $4.252, up more than seven cents overnight ($4.173) and 14 cents in two days ($4.104) – all record-setting prices.

Gas prices rose in 2021 and before the Ukrainian war about a dollar and have subsequently risen during the Ukrainian war about 70 cents.

The average price per gallon one year ago just after former President Donald Trump left office was $2.796.

President Joe Biden was asked Tuesday if anything can be done about the dramatic price increases. “It’s [gas prices] going to go up,” he said.

“Can’t do much right now. Russia is responsible,” he claimed.

But members of Congress do not agree with Biden. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) stated gas prices are raging because of Biden’s war on American energy.

“Rather than turning on American energy production, President Biden is on a groveling tour with every petty dictator in the world, begging for oil,” the senator complained. “Mr. President, let the American people get back to work producing American energy.” Democrat Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) also argued Biden should not be purchasing oil from dictatorial nations and should instead ramp up domestic oil production.