Reports: Plane Carrying Donald Trump Made Emergency Landing After Engine Failure

Former President Donald Trump was forced to make an emergency landing on Saturday after a plane he was traveling on suffered engine failure, according to reports.

Politico reports, citing “two people familiar with the matter” that the incident occurred after Trump concluded his speech to donors in New Orleans and left to return to his home at Mar-a-Lago.

Just 20-30 minutes after takeoff, one of the plane’s four engines failed, prompting the pilot to return to the New Orleans airport.

The plane was not Trump’s personal jet but rather a donor’s plane who loaned it to Trump for the fundraiser, according to The Washington Post.

The Republican National Committee found Trump another plane to travel on and he made it home safely.

It’s not the first time a former president has suffered engine troubles on a plane.

In April 2015, former President Bill Clinton was forced to make an unscheduled landing in Tanzania on Wednesday after one of its four engines failed.

At the time, Clinton was traveling in Africa to visit projects funded by the Clinton Foundation.

Trump continues to work with the Republican National Committee to boost turnout for the midterm elections, appearing recently on chairwoman Ronna McDaniel’s Real America podcast.

“We have a much bigger, much more powerful party. We’re going to do fantastically well,” he said referring to the upcoming 2022 elections in the interview previewed exclusively on Breitbart News.