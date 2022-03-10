Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), renewed his call for “substantive fiscal reforms” and concluded that President Biden has “failed at practically every aspect of his job” in light of the Department of Labor’s latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, showing staggering increases across the board.

According to the Department of Labor, consumer price index rose 0.8 percent over the last month, reflecting a 7.9 percent increase over the past year– a “four-decade record high.”

“This is the ninth straight month of inflation above 5 percent. Prices rose at an annual rate of 7.5 percent in January, jumping 0.6 percent from December,” as Breitbart News detailed.

“Joe Biden’s been in office a little over a year and has failed at practically every aspect of his job. The border is broken. Our national security is at risk. Gas prices are the highest they have ever been and prices on everything from food to cars are skyrocketing to generational highs,” Scott said in a statement.

“What’s Biden and the Democrats’ answer? A $1.5 TRILLION spending bill that doesn’t balance the budget, doesn’t reduce the debt, hasn’t been scored by the Congressional Budget Office and we have NO IDEA what impact it will have on inflation,” he continued.

“Reckless government spending causes inflation, and America’s hardest working and poorest families, like mine growing up, cannot afford nearly three more years of radical policy and harmful ignorance from this president. Americans deserve better,” the Republican senator added.

Indeed, per the CPI data, prices have skyrocketed across the board:

Price increases over last year (CPI report)

Used Cars: +41.2%

Gasoline: +38.0%

Gas Utilities: +23.8%

Meats/Fish/Eggs: +13.0%

New Cars: +12.4%

Electricity: +9.0%

Food at home: +8.6%

Overall CPI: +7.9%

Food away from home: +6.8%

Apparel: +6.6%

Transportation: +6.6%

Shelter: +4.7% — Charlie Bilello (@charliebilello) March 10, 2022

“Prices continue to skyrocket under Biden and Democrats’ reckless policies,” Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel added in a statement.

“Biden’s attempt to deflect blame is an insult to every American and small business owner struggling to afford the cost of everyday goods,” she added.