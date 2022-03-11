Joe Biden Slashes Deportations of Illegal Aliens by 78 Percent Since 2019

President Joe Biden has slashed the number of illegal aliens deported from the United States in fiscal year 2021, newly released data reveals.

From October 2020 through September 2021, Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) deported 59,011 illegal aliens — a drop of more than 68 percent compared to fiscal year 2020 when more than 185,000 illegal aliens were deported and a drop of 78 percent compared to fiscal year 2019 when over a quarter of a million illegal aliens were deported.

The massive drop in deportations coincides with Biden’s so-called “sanctuary country” orders that prevent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents from arresting and deporting most of the nation’s 11 to 22 million illegal aliens.

Before those orders went into effect in late February 2021, ICE agents had been deporting more than 6,000 illegal aliens a month as of October 2020. After the orders were implemented, the monthly deportation average dropped to about 4,000 through September 2021.

“President Biden may not have formally abolished ICE as the far left flank of his party has demanded, but the FY 2021 data demonstrates that his administration has all but abolished its functions as an agency that enforces U.S. immigration laws,” Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) President Dan Stein said in a statement.

As a result of the overall drop in deportations, the number of illegal alien gang members removed from American communities also took a hit. In fiscal year 2021, fewer than 2,800 known or suspected gang members were deported.

The total is a reduction of nearly half of the gang member deportations that took place in fiscal year 2019 and lower than the 4,200 gang member deportations conducted in fiscal year 2020.

Research has shown that deportations are extremely cost-efficient for Americans, as deporting every illegal alien in the United States is about six times less expensive than what taxpayers are forced to subsidize for the nation’s 11 to 22 million illegal aliens.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.