Poll: Donald Trump Leads Joe Biden in Head-to-Head Matchup

Former President Donald Trump is leading President Joe Biden in a head-to-head matchup as Americans continue to face rampant inflation and record-breaking gas prices in the second year of the Democrat’s presidency, a Redfield & Wilton Strategies survey released Thursday found.

The survey found Biden’s approval in the net negatives — 47 percent disapproving and 37 percent approving. That reflects a drastic souring over the last month, as 41 percent disapproved of Biden’s job performance and 39 percent approved in February.

The poll also pitched respondents with a November 5, 2024 election scenario, pitting Trump against Biden. Respondents gave Trump a two-point edge over Biden, 42 percent to 40 percent:

2024 National General Election Poll: Donald Trump 42% (+2)

Joe Biden 40%

Donald Trump 42% (+5)

While a majority of Republicans, 82 percent, chose Trump and most Democrats, 74 percent, support Biden, independent voters chose Trump 43 percent to Biden’s 28 percent.

“Large majorities of 2020 Donald Trump voters (89%, up 5%) and Joe Biden voters (80%, no change) maintain that they would again vote for those respective candidates,” the survey found.

It also showed Trump leading Vice President Kamala Harris in a similar hypothetical matchup by an even greater margin — 42 percent to Harris’s 37 percent. Independents also support Trump over Harris in that scenario, 43 percent to Harris’s 22 percent.

The survey was taken March 8 among 1,500 eligible U.S. voters and comes as Americans experience high levels of anxiety and stress over prices of goods and gasoline, both of which have soared over the course of Biden’s presidency.

“BREAKING NEWS: HIGHEST GAS PRICES IN HISTORY! Trump said in a March 8 statement. DO YOU MISS ME YET?”