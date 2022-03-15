DeSantis Closes Out Legislative Session: This Has Been the ‘Year of the Parent’ in Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Monday closed out the state’s 2022 Legislative Session, largely deeming it the “year of the parent in the state of Florida.”

The legislature followed through with many key goals, DeSantis said, calling Florida a “law and order state.” The legislature left “no doubt” that it is the case, he continued, taking it a step further and deeming Florida the strongest law and order state in the entire country.

“We never bought into the canard of defunding law enforcement,” he said, noting that the legislature instead moved to fund police, passing legislation giving $1,000 bonuses to firefighters, EMTs, and police officers for the second year in a row.

DeSantis also pointed to what the legislature has done in funding and policy, declaring it to be “the year of the parent in the state of Florida.”

“We took — through the legislature’s actions, Florida has maintained its commitment to accountability and high standards but did it in a way that recognizes, this one test, the FSA, is not the best way to do it,” he said, noting they replaced it with progress monitoring, which he said is more friendly for teachers and students — “huge win.” DeSantis also highlighted “curriculum transparency” so that parents know about “what’s going on inside the classroom.”

“And I’m really, really proud to do that. And I can just say, as the parent of three kids that are age five and under, thank you for letting me and my wife be able to send our kids to kindergarten without them being sexualized,” he said to applause, later adding Florida showed a commitment to “education, not to indoctrination.”

Additionally, DeSantis pointed to his commitment supporting Everglades restoration and improving water quality and added that they blew their goal out of the water, funding-wise.

He also highlighted a tax relief package targeting consumer staples such as school supplies and gasoline, noting that they even had a tax holiday for diapers.

DeSantis also thanked the legislature for their work to secure elections, address illegal immigration, and increase support for cancer initiatives.

WATCH: