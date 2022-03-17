Nolte: Biden’s Tiny Post-SOTU Bounce Is Disappearing Fast

The tiny poll bounce His Fraudulency Joe Biden enjoyed after his widely-panned State of the Union address has disappeared almost entirely.

When Biden gave the address on March 1, according to the RealClearPolitics poll of polls, his average approval rating sat at a dismal 40.6 percent, while his disapproval rating sat at 54.4 percent. That put him 13.8 points underwater.

Within about a week, on March 10, his job approval rating bumped up an average of 2.2 points to 42.8 percent, while his disapproval rating dropped 2.5 points to 51.9 percent. That put him at 9.1 points underwater, a near five-point net improvement over March 1. That’s nothing to get terribly excited about, but at least things were headed in the right direction.

It should be noted that the Russian invasion of Ukraine might have also boosted Biden’s standing with the public. The commander-in-chief effect and all that.

Unfortunately for Biden, the trend has not just reversed; it’s done a sharp u-turn. That bounce has almost evaporated entirely. His job approval rating is now back down to an average of 41.5 percent. Likewise, his average disapproval rating has climbed to 53.5 percent. Currently, he’s 12 points underwater and fading fast.

What had been about a five-point net gain since March 1 is now just a 1.8 point gain, with the trend headed down, down, down.

It may have happened before, but I honestly cannot remember another time where, this early into a president’s first term, a major international crisis, especially one that’s received this much saturation coverage as Ukraine, failed to boost that president’s approval ratings dramatically.

There comes a time in pretty much every presidency where the public has made up its mind, and that’s that. Nothing is going to change their opinion. But we usually see that near the end of a second term. For example, people decided they liked Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton, and they exited office in good shape. People decided they didn’t like George W. Bush, and he limped out of office. Biden’s only been in office 15 months, and the public appears to have made up its mind they do not like or trust the guy.

After Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan last year, it all came apart and never recovered.

His loss of Democrats is what’s keeping him down. It’s pretty evident that a considerable chunk of his own party does not want to see the feeble old man run for a second term. That makes him the lame duck of all lame ducks just when most presidencies are just getting started.

