Families of 16 of the 17 people killed in the February 14, 2018, Parkland high school shooting learned Wednesday they will receive a multi-million dollar settlement from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The U.S. government indicated “the settlement resolves 40 cases connected to the shooting for $127.5 million,” the Associated Press reported.

The settlement is the result of a suit filed over alleged FBI inaction.

“About five weeks before the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting, an FBI tip line received a call saying a former Stoneman Douglas student, Nikolas Cruz, had bought guns and planned to ‘slip into a school and start shooting the place up,’” the AP noted.

A $127.5 million settlement has been reached with the families of most of those killed or wounded in a 2018 Florida high school massacre over the FBI’s failure to stop the gunman, federal officials confirmed.https://t.co/HI3iRu2SSi — The Associated Press (@AP) March 16, 2022

But there allegedly was no follow-up on the call, which means the FBI in South Florida was not told about the call and “Cruz was not contacted” by the agency.

The family of parkland victim Gina Montalto was the one family that decided not to take part in the lawsuit, the AP explained.

