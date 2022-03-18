Joe Biden Tries to Further Isolate Russia in 110 Minute Video Call with Xi Jinping

President Joe Biden spoke with Chinese dictator Xi Jinping in a video call on Friday, as Russia continues escalating its war in Ukraine.

The exchange lasted 110 minutes as the United States president was expected to press for China not to assist Moscow economically or militarily.

But it remains unclear whether Biden elicited any commitment from the Chinese not to side with Russia.

China’s Foreign Ministry said after the call the Ukraine crisis was “not something we want to see” and called for peace.

“The events again show countries should not come to the point of meeting on the battlefield,” they said in a statement. “Conflict and confrontation are not in anyone’s interest. Peace and security are what the international community should treasure the most.”

Communist China and Vladimir Putin’s Russia are attempting to forge a “New World Order” in which the rules of the world are set in Beijing and Moscow instead of Washington, a Lithuanian MP has told Breitbart News. https://t.co/xnAkwudUEF — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 1, 2022

Prior to the president’s call, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki expressed concerns China “echoed some of the conspiracy theories about chemical weapons” and said Biden would use his conversation with Xi to assess where China stands in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sherman said the United States hoped China would choose the “right side of history” in the conflict, and not help Russia survive the sanctions with economic and military support.

The White House threatened China earlier this week with “significant consequences” if they did offer military or economic assistance Russia.

“It’s a question of where you want to be as the history books are written,” Psaki said during the press briefing on Thursday.