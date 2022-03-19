Thousands packed the Florida Live Arena in Sunrise, FL, Saturday to watch former President Donald J. Trump speak during the American Freedom Tour.

The crowd was abuzz in anticipation of Trump’s remarks. In a tweet, Taylor Budowich, communications director for Save America and Donald Trump, said that one supporter equated the event to an Elvis concert.

The 45th president promised the crowd he would return and that America would be better than ever, according to a tweet from the tour.

“You had a president that always put America first,” Trump told supporters. “I will be back and we [America] will be better and stronger than ever before.”

Other conservative leaders, including Donald Trump Jr., spoke at the event. Trump Jr. appeared before his father and urged those in attendance to become active in their local political races, the American Freedom Tour said in a tweet.

“We need people to step up, our freedoms are worth fighting for,” Trump said before adding, “Don’t let these people [Democrats] ever have power again.”

The event began at 8:15 a.m. and was scheduled to finish up around 5:00 p.m, according to the tour’s website. Former White House press secretary and current Arkansas Gubernatorial Candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) appeared in the morning and reportedly had the crowd chanting “USA!”

The tour said that Kimberly Guilfoyle slammed President Joe Biden.

“Everything Biden touches turns into a total calamity,” she said. “Biden is asleep at the wheel and has driven us off a fiscal cliff.”

Conservative commentators Candace Owens and Dan Bongino also delivered remarks.

