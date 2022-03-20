Twitter users are ridiculing Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (NY) after she took to her Instagram story this week and whispered in a “creepy” Biden fashion to her followers about socialism.

Watch Below:

You can’t disagree with this from @AOC. Most people aren’t capitalists, and if it’s too extreme for working people to own the means of production, then why is it okay for private billionaires to own the means of production? Don’t whisper it though. Publicize it loud and clear. pic.twitter.com/H5wqLeUrsF — The Socialist Party (@OfficialSPGB) March 19, 2022

“Let me tell you a secret,” she whispered, BPR reported. “Most people don’t really know what capitalism really is. Most people don’t even know what socialism is. But most people are not capitalists because they don’t have capitalist money. They’re not billionaires.”

Lavern Spicer, a former Republican Congressional candidate in Florida in 2020, slammed Ocasio-Cortez in a tweet.

“Pssst. I’ll tell you a secret: AOC is an embarrassment to Congress and to women everywhere,” Spicer said.

A number of Twitter users likened her “creepy” whispering to that of President Joe Biden’s, according to tweets compiled by BizPacReview (BPR).

Ocasio-Cortez added that talking about the policies is more important than the label because “just talking about policies” is easier to understand.

“Do you think that people should die because they can’t afford insulin?” she went on to ask her followers. “Do you think fossil fuel CEOs should decide whether the planet gets set on fire? Me neither.”

What’s up with the left always using this condescending whisper? Why can’t they talk to us like normal people? I wonder if there is anyone that actually appreciates this tone. #RocaForCongress #stopwhispering #AOC pic.twitter.com/X18vOGo2pK — Dr. Mariela Roca (@rocaforcongress) March 20, 2022

“Unionize your workplace. Start a worker cooperative,” she later added. “If it’s too extreme for working people to own the means of production, why is it okay for private billionaires to own the means of production.”

Dr. Mariela Roca, a Republican Congressional candidate in Maryland, called the whisper “condescending.”

“What’s up with the left always using this condescending whisper? Why can’t they talk to us like normal people?” Roca asked in a tweet. “I wonder if there is anyone that actually appreciates this tone.”

“AOC should have googled the definition of capitalist before making this video,” said commentator Tim Pool in a tweet.

“One of the most powerful women. Good luck USA. You had a good run,” Professor Gad Saad tweeted.