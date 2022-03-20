EXCLUSIVE — Nikki Haley: Biden ‘Rewarding Terrorists’ With New Iran Deal

Nikki Haley, who served as President Donald Trump’s U.N. ambassador at the time the U.S. withdrew from the Iran deal, blasted President Joe Biden for “rewarding terrorists” through a new “illegitimate” deal with Iran over its nuclear program as reports swirl of an imminent revival of the 2015 nuclear pact, only weaker than the original.

In an exclusive statement to Breitbart News on Sunday, Haley claimed that “a new Iran [nuclear] deal would be a disaster.”

Aside from rewarding terror, the move would also bolster Russian President Vladimir Putin, who launched an invasion of Ukraine last month.

“President Biden would be rewarding terrorists who chant ‘Death to America’ and signing a deal with Putin as he threatens the free world,” she said.

Haley deemed such a deal both “flawed” and “illegitimate” and opposed by Republicans across the country.

“With Russia as the lead negotiator, and without the Middle East at the table, this flawed agreement will lack any ability to hold Iran accountable,” she said.

“Republicans are united in our opposition to this short-sighted illegitimate deal,” she concluded.

Iran, the largest state sponsor of terrorism worldwide, claims its nuclear program is for energy purposes, but world leaders, including the six nations that joined the 2015 deal to limit Iran’s nuclear weapons capacity, say enriching uranium may lead to Iran’s ability to quickly create a nuclear weapon.

The Obama-led nuclear deal — deemed fatally flawed and highly one-sided by many, and from which then-President Donald Trump withdrew in 2018 — delineates an enrichment limit of 3.67 percent.

Iran, whose stock of enriched uranium has brought it closer to a nuclear bomb, has been accused of violating the agreement as Tehran produces more enriched uranium.

Nevertheless, current nuclear talks in Vienna may see the United States and other world powers provide Iran with economic sanctions relief in exchange for temporary restrictions on its nuclear program.

According to a former State Department official, President Biden’s impending agreement to restore the Iran nuclear deal offers the regime access to $90 billion in foreign currency reserves and sanctions relief to some of the world’s worst terrorists.

On Sunday, former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that going ahead with a new nuclear deal would grant Tehran the opportunity to “take the entire world hostage.”

Haley, who served as Governor of South Carolina before heading to the U.N., won worldwide respect and admiration by standing up for U.S. interests at the U.N. and won the hearts of pro-Israel Americans with her fervent defenses of the U.S.-Israel alliance.

She placed the Iranian threat at the center of her agenda, using the U.S.’ UN Security Council presidency to shift the Council’s monthly meeting on the Middle East from unfairly bashing Israel to calling out Iranian malign behavior.

In November, Haley argued the Biden administration could not be “counted on” to stop the Iranian nuclear program she deemed a threat to Israel’s existence, suggesting the Jewish state reject awaiting Biden’s approval to counter the Iranian threat.

In September, she slammed President Joe Biden’s “very weak, pathetic” speech to the United Nations General Assembly, saying she was “truly embarrassed at how the world saw America” due to the lack of calling out China and the Taliban.

In August, she criticized the Biden administration for its handling of withdrawing U.S. troops from Afghanistan, saying it had “destroyed” everything America has done in the last 20 years in Afghanistan.