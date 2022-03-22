Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed a measure Tuesday making a financial literacy class a requirement for high school students.

Flanked by several individuals, including Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran and Senate President Wilton Simpson, DeSantis explained they are working to provide students with the “fullest education possible,” as the Sunshine State is devoted to high standards.

“Today I think is good because what the bill’s doing with financial literacy is really providing a foundation for students that’s going to be applicable in their lives regardless of what path they take,” he said during the Pasco County press conference.

“I think that what we’re doing here today, we’re going to be signing S.B. 1054 … it will require all Florida high school students to meet a financial literacy, one half-credit requirement in order to graduate,” DeSantis explained, noting it will be applied in the ’23-’24 school year.

This will “provide a foundation for students to learn about the basics of money management, understanding debt, understanding how to balance a check book, understanding the fundamentals of investing,” he said.

“Any financial literacy has really been intertwined with economics courses, which you know, economics is a little bit different than financial literacy. And so we want a strong focus on economics, both micro and macro, but you want to also have standalone financial literacy,” the governor added.

WATCH: