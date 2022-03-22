Watch Live: Confirmation Hearing for Supreme Court Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, Day 2

Senate confirmation hearings for President Joe Biden’s U.S. Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson, continue Tuesday.

Watch Day 2: Confirmation Hearing for SCOTUS Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

At 9 a.m. Eastern, Jackson will again appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Members are expected to question Jackson, a judge and attorney, about her views and record, following Monday’s opening remarks.

The hearings are set to take a total of four days.

President Biden chose Jackson to fulfill his promise of putting the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. If confirmed, Jackson will fill Justice Stephen Breyer’s seat when he is expected to retire in July.