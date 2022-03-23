President Joe Biden continued raising the alarm Tuesday about Russian President Vladimir Putin possibly employing chemical weapons in Ukraine.

“I think it’s a real threat,” Biden told reporters as he left the White House for Europe, after they asked about the likelihood of Putin using chemical weapons.

Q: "On the threat of chemical warfare right now, how high is that threat?" President Biden: "I think it’s a real threat." pic.twitter.com/v4nBKQ4HJY — CSPAN (@cspan) March 23, 2022

The president plans to spend four days in Europe to rally support for Ukraine and solidify unity among NATO allies. During his trip, Biden will attend a NATO summit, meet with G-7 leaders, and travel to Poland to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda, as Breitbart News reported.

The president told reporters he would not reveal what he planned to say to European leaders during his trip.

“I’m going to say that to their face, I’m going say all I have to say, I’ll say when I get there,” Biden said.

The president continues to voice fears of Putin using chemical weapons, speaking at length about it on Monday in a continuation of previous lectures on a changing world and America’s place in it.

MEME – Biden: "Things Are Shifting" — "We've Got to Lead" the "New World Order" pic.twitter.com/JjkT7rBRMz — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 22, 2022

“Putin’s back is against the wall, he wasn’t anticipating the extent and strength of our unity, and the more his back is against the wall, the greater severity of tactics that he’ll employ,” Biden said.

He warned the Putin was likely planning “false flag” operations to make it look like Ukrainians were using chemical weapons to justify his response.

“Whenever he starts talking about something he thinks NATO, Ukraine, or the United States is about to do, it means he’s getting ready to do it,” Biden said. “Not a joke.”