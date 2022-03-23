Joe Biden Warns the World: Vladimir Putin Using Chemical Weapons ‘A Real Threat’

President Joe Biden speaks at the National League of Cities Congressional City Conference, Monday, March 14, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Russian President Vladimir Putin smiles during a joint press conference with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Sept. 09, 2021. (Shamil Zhumatov/Pool Photo …
(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(Shamil Zhumatov/Pool Photo via AP)
Charlie Spiering

President Joe Biden continued raising the alarm Tuesday about Russian President Vladimir Putin possibly employing chemical weapons in Ukraine.

“I think it’s a real threat,” Biden told reporters as he left the White House for Europe, after they asked about the likelihood of Putin using chemical weapons.

The president plans to spend four days in Europe to rally support for Ukraine and solidify unity among NATO allies. During his trip, Biden will attend a NATO summit, meet with G-7 leaders, and travel to Poland to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda, as Breitbart News reported.

The president told reporters he would not reveal what he planned to say to European leaders during his trip.

“I’m going to say that to their face, I’m going say all I have to say, I’ll say when I get there,” Biden said.

The president continues to voice fears of Putin using chemical weapons, speaking at length about it on Monday in a continuation of previous lectures on a changing world and America’s place in it.

“Putin’s back is against the wall, he wasn’t anticipating the extent and strength of our unity, and the more his back is against the wall, the greater severity of tactics that he’ll employ,” Biden said.

He warned the Putin was likely planning “false flag” operations to make it look like Ukrainians were using chemical weapons to justify his response.

“Whenever he starts talking about something he thinks NATO, Ukraine, or the United States is about to do, it means he’s getting ready to do it,” Biden said. “Not a joke.”

