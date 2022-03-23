Poll: Joe Biden’s Approval Rating Hits 34 Percent

The most recent national poll from Grinnell College showed that President Joe Biden’s approval rating was only at 34 percent.

The poll found that only 34 percent of adults in the United States approve of Biden’s performance as president, while a majority, 52 percent, disapprove. There were 14 percent that said they were not sure how they felt about his job performance.

Biden’s approval was down further when compared to the October poll that asked the same questions. The October poll found that only 37 percent approved of his performance as president, while half of the respondents disapproved.

When asked about the coronavirus, still only 47 percent approved of the way Biden handled the pandemic, while 44 percent disapproved and nine percent were not sure. In the October poll, 46 percent approved and 44 percent disapproved.

Regarding the economy, only 31 percent said they approved of Biden’s handling of it, while a large majority, 57 percent, said they disapproved. There was 13 percent who said they were not sure.

But Biden’s economic poll numbers are worse than October. Biden received 36 percent approval and 53 percent disapproval. Since then, inflation has continued to skyrocket, hitting a four-decade high, and gas prices have increased. Despite the facts, the Biden administration has tried to blame everyone but themselves, such as Russian President Vladimir Putin, even coining the term “Putin’s price hikes.”

Biden also received poor marks on handling the Russian invasion into Ukraine. Only 37 percent approved of how Biden has dealt with the situation, compared to the 48 percent who disapproved. There were 14 percent who said they were not sure.

The Grinnell College national poll was conducted between March 15 and 20, wherein 1,002 adults in the United States were asked to answer the questions. There was a margin or error given of plus or minus 3.1 percent.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.