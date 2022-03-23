South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) signed legislation Tuesday repealing all concealed carry permit fees in the state.

The National Rifle Association Institute for Legislative Action (NRA-ILA) reported on the repeal, noting the legislation, SB 212, “reduces the cost of South Dakota carry permits to $0.”

The fee change is effective July 1, 2022.

Noem tweeted about the repeal after signing the legislation:

Today, I signed legislation to repeal all concealed carry fees. It will not cost you a penny to exercise your Second Amendment rights in South Dakota. — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) March 22, 2022

South Dakota is one of 24 constitutional carry states in the Union. However, like all other constitutional carry states, South Dakota retains a permitting option for concealed carry so that residents with a permit can enjoy reciprocity when they travel in states that recognize South Dakota’s permit.

