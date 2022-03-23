South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Signs Bill Repealing All Concealed Carry Permit Fees

AWR Hawkins

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) signed legislation Tuesday repealing all concealed carry permit fees in the state.

The National Rifle Association Institute for Legislative Action (NRA-ILA) reported on the repeal, noting the legislation, SB 212, “reduces the cost of South Dakota carry permits to $0.”

The fee change is effective July 1, 2022.

Noem tweeted about the repeal after signing the legislation:

South Dakota is one of 24 constitutional carry states in the Union. However, like all other constitutional carry states, South Dakota retains a permitting option for concealed carry so that residents with a permit can enjoy reciprocity when they travel in states that recognize South Dakota’s permit.

