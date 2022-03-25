J.D. Vance Goes Three for Three in Post Debate Straw Polls

J.D. Vance, a Republican running for Ohio’s U.S. Senate seat, has dominated in the last three post-debate straw polls with attendees of Ohio’s Republican Senate primary forums.

Vance, who stated that he has a “strong conviction to always defend life,” won the latest post-debate straw poll with the Greater Toledo’s Right to Life attendees. The straw poll following the debate showed Vance with 41 votes, with is six votes over Josh Mandel’s 35 votes.

For the other candidates: Mark Pukita garnered 30 votes, Mike Gibbons received 19 votes, and Jane Timken received 14 votes in the post-debate straw poll.

In response to the poll, Vance released a statement saying, “As the 100 percent pro-life candidate, I am proud to earn the support of those in attendance at today’s debate.”

“I have and always will staunchly support and defend our most vulnerable. Our society is slipping into a disgusting reality that views life and children as inconveniences,” Vance continued. “When elected to the U.S. Senate, I will implement measures to protect life and support our children and families with pro-family policies to one day end abortion in America.”

Vance also won the previous two post-debate straw polls.

In the Republican Senate primary forum hosted by FreedomWorks — where Mandel and Gibbons had a heated face-to-face altercation –, Vance received 43.1 percent of the votes in the straw poll from the attendees, a 20-point lead from the closest contender.

The next closest Republican candidate was Timken with only 20.7 percent, Gibbons with 16.1 percent, Dolan with 12.3 percent, and Mandel with 4.6 percent. There was also 3.3 percent of attendees who picked “other.”

In the other debate, live-streamed by Nexstar stations around Ohio, NBC4 conducted a poll that showed Vance with a majority (51 percent) of the vote.

The other four candidates in the debate were Dolan with 25 percent, Gibbons with 13 percent of the vote, Mandel with six percent of the vote, and Timken with only five percent.

The Ohio Senate primary election is set to take place on May 3.

