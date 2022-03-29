Most Americans believe President Joe Biden should step down if gas prices continue to skyrocket, hitting $8 per gallon, a Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group survey released Tuesday found.

“If you have to pay $8/gallon for gas, do you believe President Biden should step down for mishandling U.S. energy production?” the survey asked.

Overall, 58.6 percent believe Biden should step down in that scenario, while 36.2 percent disagree.

Opinions are predictably divided along party lines, as 62.5 percent of Democrats do not believe Biden should step down for mishandling U.S. energy production, even if gas prices climb to $8 a gallon. However, 81.8 percent of Republicans and 67.1 percent of independents believe he should if that occurs.

The survey, taken March 18-21, 2022, among 1,075 likely general election voters, has a +/- 2.99 percent margin of error.

Americans have continued to deal with skyrocketing gas prices over the past few months, with the national average standing around $4.244 as of Tuesday. However, California is currently reporting the highest gas price average in the nation, nearing $6 — $5.919. The average is well over $6 in some California counties, such as Mono.

Biden has refused to take responsibility, even though he prioritized quashing American energy independence upon taking office, as detailed by a recent Republican Study Committee (RSC) memo revealing just how Biden “has waged an unprecedented, government-wide assault on our nation’s ability to produce cheap, reliable energy.”

“If you make U.S. energy production more expensive and difficult, then the price of gas goes up,” RSC Chairman Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) told Fox Business. “It’s not complicated, and it’s why Americans are paying over $4 at the pump.”