Poll: Nancy Pelosi Most Unpopular Democrat Politician 

House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is the most unpopular Democrat politician, a Tuesday National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) poll revealed.

Pelosi’s favorability is only 34 percent, with 48 percent disapproval, a negative net unfavorable rating of 14 percentage points. Pelosi’s favorability rating has decreased since the NRCC began polling the question. In February 2021, 41 percent of voters approved and 52 percent disapproved of Pelosi, an 11- point gap.

In comparison, President Biden polled with a 44 percent favorable opinion and 53 percent unfavorable. Vice President Kamala Harris came in at a 41 percent favorable rating and 52 percent unfavorable. Pelosi’s numbers are far worse than both the president and vice president.

Much of Pelosi’s unlikability is perhaps because of corruption. In 2021, Speaker Pelosi disclosed her husband Paul Pelosi traded stocks valued at up to $5 million. The stock trades were primarily in big tech, such as Apple, Amazon, Tesla, and Microsoft stocks. The Pelosis in July earned $4.8 million trading tech options. Speaker Pelosi denies she owns the stocks her husband trades.

On March 17, the Pelosis bought 2,500 shares of Tesla stock “by exercising 25 call options at a $500 strike price, a Congressional disclosure filing revealed,” the New York Post reported. The call options were to expire the March 18. The stock was worth an estimated $2.2 million on March 17. Nancy Pelosi has been in office since 1987, long enough to establish herself as one of the most successful stock traders in Congress. Pelosi has led the House Democrats since 2003.

Pelosi has also gone viral for her often alarming appearance. Her eyebrows have been criticized for their unusual shape, along with being the subject of viral memes. “The only things higher than Biden’s runaway inflation and gas prices are Nancy Pelosi’s eyebrows,” Errol Webber noted about the 82-year-old leader.