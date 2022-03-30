Joe Biden Gets Fourth Coronavirus Vaccine Booster Shot and Reboots Response

President Joe Biden announced a reboot of his administration’s coronavirus response on Wednesday and got his fourth shot of the vaccine.

Despite 14 months of failing to end the coronavirus crisis, after repeatedly promising to do so in his 2020 campaign, Biden stressed the pandemic was not “over” and warned of future variants affecting Americans.

“We’re now in a new moment in this pandemic. That does not mean COVID-19 is over. It means that COVID-19 no longer controls our lives,” he said.

The president spoke about the current state of the pandemic from his artificial White House studio set in the Executive Office Building across the street.

He announced the launch of a new government website, covid.gov, to offer Americans a “one stop shop” for more resources to fight the virus, including ways to find masks, vaccines, and tests.

Instead of explaining why he was unable to keep his promise to “shut down the virus,” Biden shifted the blame to Congress for not acting quickly enough to pass more coronavirus funds.

“This isn’t partisan, it’s medicine,” he said, blaming Congress for forcing him to cut shipments of monoclonal antibody treatments to states.

“Without more funding, we’ll start to run out of them by the end of May,” Biden said, even though he signed a $1.9 trillion relief bill just a year ago.

He previewed the possibility of the government needing to fund an entirely different vaccine if a new variant of the virus emerged.

The president urged Americans to get an additional booster shot, celebrating the news the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control had authorized another booster shot of the vaccine for people aged 50 and older.

Biden got his fourth shot of the Pfizer vaccine on camera and grinned as the needle went in his arm.

When reporters asked him how it felt, he replied, “Wonderful.”

“I’ve always thought that it discourages people getting the vaccination when they watch people get a needle in their arm,” he continued. “So I apologize for discouraging. It didn’t hurt a bit.”