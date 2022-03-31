Klaus Schwab Tells Global Leaders to Collaborate for World Governance

The time has come for world governments to unite as one and tackle global problems such as climate change, trade, and economic disruption without hinderance or delay, World Economic Forum (WEF) founder and executive chairman Klaus Schwab announced Wednesday.

The unelected globalist issued his demand during a keynote speech on the opening day of the World Government Summit (WGS2022) in Dubai, saying the world can only be improved by more government cooperation at more levels.

Schwab, who called on policymakers for “a great reset” during the coronavirus pandemic, said the “Fourth Industrial Revolution” has arrived and enduring change is on the way. He outlined:

The impact of the Fourth Industrial Revolution accelerates global change in a much more comprehensive and faster way than previous industrial revolutions. Despite all the challenges, we have to uphold the responsibility we have towards the next generation through collaborations on a national and a global level. Our futures are intrinsically connected and that requires collaborative responses.

“The world has to overcome not only the damage done to our economies and our societies by COVID-19, it also has to confront the repercussions of a dangerous clash between major global powers,” Schwab went on to say during the session, Our World Today: Why Governments Need to Act Now.

Schwab is certain that systemic and structural changes are coming to food, energy and global supply chains.

Prof. Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman, @wef, praises the measures taken by the Government of UAE towards the 4th Industrial Revolution at the #WorldGovSummit#WGS2022 pic.twitter.com/d5MiJ5uotY — World Gov Summit (@WorldGovSummit) March 29, 2022

Schwab also praised the World Government Summit as a place for governments to “go beyond crisis management,” while adding, “In times of crisis, the role of governments is more important and more relevant than ever.”

Referencing the globalists’ everlasting crisis of choice — climate change — Schwab said globally interconnected challenges required global, collaborative responses at a supra-governmental level.

The WEF itself has never been shy to predict its own role in an evolving world.

Schwab even wrote a book celebrating the coronavirus pandemic not as a crisis but an opportunity for a ‘new normal.’

In Covid-19: the Great Reset, he wrote:

At the time of writing (June 2020), the pandemic continues to worsen globally. Many of us are pondering when things will return to normal. The short response is: never. Nothing will ever return to the ‘broken’ sense of normalcy that prevailed prior to the crisis because the coronavirus pandemic marks a fundamental inflection point in our global trajectory.

