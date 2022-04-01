Jim Banks Theatens to Block Mickey Mouse Copyright over Disney’s ‘Political and Sexual Agenda’

House Republican Study Committee (RSC) Chairman Jim Banks (R-IN) wrote in a letter to Disney CEO Bob Chapek he will fight to rescind Mickey Mouse’s copyright renewal over the megacorporation’s LGBT campaign.

Banks wrote to Chapek as the Mickey Mouse copyright will expire on January 1, 2024. Given Disney’s opposition to Gov. Ron Desantis’s Parental Rights in Education Act, and its push to include as “many, many many LGBTQIA characters in its stories,” he cannot support an extension of its copyrights.

He wrote to Chapek:

At home, Disney has capitulated to far-left activists through hypocritical, woke corporate actions. The most recent example is Disney’s public opposition to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act, which recently passed Florida’s legislature and was signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis. The law prohibits classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through the 3rd grade, topics which are inappropriate for children that age. Disney has said it wants this law repealed even though it has broad support among Florida residents, especially parents. A senior Disney employee was recently caught on camera saying she wants “many, many, many, LGBTQIA characters in our stories.” And according to a Disney employee, Disney’s Diversity Equity and Inclusion Department, “expanded by an astonishing 633 percent in 2019-21, at the same time that nearly every other department was contracting by 25-75 percent.” This suggests Disney is purposefully influencing small children with political and sexual agenda.

Banks initially discussed this fight on Fox News:

Americans take their kids to @Disney for family vacation, not indoctrination. Congress shouldn’t support Disney’s assault on American values.@IngrahamAngle pic.twitter.com/3J98VdgpNi — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) April 1, 2022

Banks explained that Congress had repeatedly extended Disney’s copyright due to intense lobbying from Disney. Now, Disney could lose its copyright renewal when Republicans are slated to hold the House majority after the 2022 midterm elections.

A House Republican majority could galvanize around this fight and block Disney from renewing its Mickey Mouse copyright, which could result in significant revenue loss for the megacorporation.

“Given Disney’s continued work with a Communist Chinese regime that does not respect human rights or U.S. intellectual property and given your desire to influence young children with sexual material inappropriate for their age, I will not support further extensions applicable to your copyrights, which should become public domain,” Banks said.

“It’s unfortunate that Disney, once an American success story has allied with a hostile foreign regime and domestic ideologues who seek to tear our country apart,” he concluded in the letter to Chapek.