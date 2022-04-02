Poll: Three-Quarters of Americans Dissatisfied with Country’s Direction

Three-quarters of Americans are dissatisfied with the country’s direction, while only 24 percent say they are satisfied with the country’s direction, according to the latest Gallup poll.

Those numbers are similar to February – when only 21 percent said they were satisfied – and on par with last August, when only 23 percent said they were satisfied with the country’s direction. In January, the same Gallup poll found that only 17 percent were satisfied with the country’s direction when there was a slight surge in coronavirus cases in parts of the country.

When looking at the numbers for March, by party, only three percent of the Republicans said they are satisfied with the country’s direction, while an overwhelming majority, 95 percent, are dissatisfied.

Since President Donald Trump left office, Republicans have only expressed satisfaction with the direction of the country an average of six percent. However, when Trump was in office in October 2020, Republican satisfaction was 60 percent.

Looking at Democrats, 46 percent are satisfied with the country’s direction, while a majority, 53 percent, are dissatisfied.

Gallup acknowledged that the last time the Democrats were at this satisfaction percentage was in the fall of 2021. It also noted that a majority of Democrats have not been satisfied with the county’s direction since June 2021.

However, only 23 percent of independent respondents, who in recent years have had more of a deciding vote in elections, said they were satisfied with the country’s direction. In contrast, an overwhelming majority, 77 percent, are dissatisfied.

Gallup also said that the satisfaction rating with independents has not been ideal but has only ranged from 15 percent to 32 percent during Joe Biden’s presidency.

The same poll also found that President Joe Biden only had 42 percent of the country approve of his job performance, compared to the 41 percent from the previous month.

The Gallup poll had a random sample of 1,017 adults and was conducted from March 1 to 18 with respondents from all 50 states. The margin of error given was plus or minus four percentage points and showed a 95 percent confidence level.

