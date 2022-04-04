Biden’s Border Chief: Ending Title 42 to Spur ‘Increase’ in Illegal Immigration

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Chris Magnus, appointed by President Joe Biden, is conceding that an end of the Title 42 border control is “likely” to spur an “increase” in illegal immigration to the United States.

Late last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that Biden would end Title 42 on May 23. The broad public health authority, which serves as a border control measure, allows federal immigration officials to quickly return border crossers and illegal aliens to their native countries.

Former President Trump invoked Title 42 in 2020, the first time in American history that the order was used at the border to protect Americans from the spread of the Chinese coronavirus.

Magnus, like other Biden officials, conceded in a statement on Monday that ending Title 42 will further strain CBP resources, drive an even higher wave of illegal immigration to the U.S., and ensure that the administration releases more border crossers and illegal aliens into the nation’s interior.

“As a result of the CDC’s termination of its Title 42 public health order, we will likely face an increase in encounters above the current high levels,” Magnus said. “There are a significant number of individuals who were unable to access the asylum system for the past two years, and who may decide that now is the time to come.”

“We are doing everything we can to prepare for this increase, ensure we continue to process people humanely, and impose consequences on those who break the law,” he continued.

About half a million border crossers and illegal aliens are expected to show up at the U.S.-Mexico border every month, according to Biden officials. This is the equivalent of a population the size of Atlanta, Georgia, or Fresno, California arriving at the border over the course of just 28 to 30 days.

Magnus said CBP would, among other measures, expand coordination with non-governmental organizations (NGOs) “to help facilitate short-term-care and transportation” for border crossers and illegal aliens being released into the U.S. interior.

As Breitbart News reported, the Biden administration is hugely ramping up its expansive Catch and Release network where border crossers and illegal aliens are briefly detained before being bused into border towns and flown into American communities with the help of NGOs.

Also on Monday, the states of Missouri, Louisiana, and Arizona filed a lawsuit against Biden for his plans to end Title 42. The lawsuit accuses the administration of passing the costs associated with illegal immigration onto state taxpayers.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.