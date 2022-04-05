House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announced in a press release Monday he broke his own record by securing $31.5 million in the first quarter filing deadline of the year.

McCarthy, who’s been known to boast impressive fundraising numbers and outraised Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) in 2021, has pulled in a total of $104 million ahead of the midterm election, according to his campaign.

The Republican leader wants to raise the most money this cycle as he looks to take back the majority in the House as the GOP only needs to net gain five seats.

“As election day draws nearer, the energy and enthusiasm for Republicans to take back the House has never been stronger,” McCarthy said. “I want to thank our supporters for their generosity and faith in our mission to win back the House majority.”

McCarthy’s campaign noted he had transferred over $37 million to help the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) campaign efforts, the House Republican-aligned campaign arm.

“Their contributions will help ensure our candidates have the resources necessary to compete and win this November,” McCarthy continued. “Our nation is suffering greatly under the Biden-Pelosi regime and the American people deserve better. Let’s Take Back the House!”

The Republican leader’s fundraising success has outpaced his predecessors, Paul Ryan and John Boehner. In fact, the $104 million raised so far only represents the hard-dollar amount. McCarthy frequently travels the country and has appeared at multiple events for members.

In total fundraising efforts last year, the Republican-aligned outside groups, Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF) and the American Action Network (AAN) raised a combined $110 million, doubling the combined $55 million raised by the Democrat-aligned outside groups, House Majority PAC (HMP) and House Majority Forward.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.