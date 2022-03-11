DCCC Chair Sean Patrick Maloney Shows Concern over Republican Groups Fundraising Better

Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) Chair Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) showed concern over the Democrat-aligned groups’ lack of fundraising over the last year as they get ready for the brutal midterm season.

Speaking to reporters at the House Democrat’s retreat in Philadelphia this past week, Punchbowl News reported that Maloney acknowledged that the super PAC aligned with Democrat leadership was outraised by those aligned with the Republican leadership.

“Their outside groups are raising a lot of money and we take that very seriously. The Republicans will have significant resources because of the outside affiliated groups where they are really performing very well,” the Democrat campaign chair said to reporters.

While the Republicans are in the best spot to regain control of the Hosue from the Democrats — since they only need to net gain five seats — Maloney appeared to be referring to the Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF) and the American Action Network (AAN) on the Republican side and the House Majority PAC on the Democrat side.

In 2021, CLF and AAN doubled House Majority PAC (HMP) and House Majority Forward’s (HMF) 2021 fundraising. Combined, the two raised $110 million, far outpacing the Democrat’s HMP and HMF. The Democrat-aligned groups only pulled in a combined $55 million.

CLF clocked Maloney in a press release saying, “even a broken clock is right twice a day.” The CLF Communications Director Calvin Moore went even further by telling Breitbart News: “For the first time this cycle, Sean Patrick Maloney might have gotten something right.”

In fact, the outside groups are not the only Democrats being outraised. As Breitbart News reported, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) outraised Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) in total contributions in 2021 by nearly nine hundred thousand dollars.

McCarthy, the top fundraiser in the House, raised nearly $13.2 million to Pelosi’s roughly $12.3 million. Additionally, he raised $72.4 million for the House Republican conference in 2021.

