Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) outraised Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) in total contributions in 2021 by nearly nine hundred thousand dollars, as the two Californians were the top two fundraisers in the House, fighting for control of the House of Representatives.

Leading up to the midterms, the Republicans, who only need to net five seats to control the House, are led by McCarthy, who was the top fundraiser in the House coming off an impeccable fundraising year — totaling $72.4 million for the House Republican conference in 202. McCarthyt raised nearly $13.2 million for himself, according to his Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings.

On the other hand, Pelosi, the highest-ranking House Democrat, was the runner-up for top fundraiser in the House after being outraised by nearly nine hundred thousand dollars in total contributions in 2021. Pelosi raised a little over $12.3 million, according to her FEC filings.

Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), who raised the fourth-highest amount of money in the lower chamber, was the only other member of leadership from either party who made it to the top ten fundraisers. Scalise raised nearly $10.2 million, according to his FEC filings.

In fact, nearly three months into the election year, the Republicans are poised to take back the House, as they only need to net five seats.

This is due to the Democrats seeing failing poll numbers that were self-inflicted by their adopting the far-left’s policies of wanting to defund the police, spend trillions of dollars of taxpayer money in their spending bills, and seeing inflation hit a 40 year high.

Nonetheless, as of last month, there are now 31 Democrats that have announced they have plans to leave the House after the current term comes to an end, or sooner.

There have been 23 Democrats who have said they are actually retiring from the public eye — which includes four committee chairs and many subcommittee chairs — while other Democrats announced they would run for a different office, either in a local or state election.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.