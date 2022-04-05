Poll: 60 Percent of Senior House Staffers Believe Nancy Pelosi Will Retire 

Sixty percent of senior House staffers believe House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) will retire from office after the midterm election, a Punchbowl News poll revealed Tuesday.

The poll also sampled general House staffers. Among the typical House staffers, 54 percent said Pelosi will retire.

Congressional staffers are personnel that assist members of Congress and committees, answer constituent mail, write questions for committee hearings, conduct communication duties, and plot legislative maneuvers.

That more senior staffers believe Pelosi will retire likely comes from more experience and therefore carries more weight.

Senior staffers told Punchbowl News Pelosi would not “announce her retirement in the middle of a congressional session.” But they do acknowledge Pelosi has “previously said this would be her last term as speaker.”

Pelosi announced she would run for reelection in January after a mass exodus of office staffers. The congresswoman has been in office since 1987 and has led the House Democrats since 2003.

According to a Tuesday National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) poll last week, Pelosi is the most unpopular Democrat in Congress.

Known for being a very successful stock trader with her husband Paul, the Pelosis are worth millions.

On March 17, the Pelosis bought 2,500 shares of Tesla stock “by exercising 25 call options at a $500 strike price, a Congressional disclosure filing revealed,” the New York Post reported. The call options were to expire the March 18. The stock was worth an estimated $2.2 million on March 17.

