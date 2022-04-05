White House Ignores Calls for a Special Counsel Investigation of Hunter Biden

The White House ignored calls Tuesday for an independent special counsel to investigate President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden’s shady foreign business deals.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki indicated a special counsel was not needed because Biden had not discussed the investigation into his son with his Department of Justice (DOJ).

“The president has never had a conversation with the Department of Justice about any investigations into any member of his family,” she said when asked whether the White House supported the idea of a possible special counsel. She punted any additional questions about a special investigation to the DOJ, led by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

An appointed special counsel could ensure an independent investigation of the president’s son, untainted by politics.

Psaki sidestepped a question on whether the White House would support a special counsel investigation.

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) on Monday called for a special counsel investigation of Hunter Biden’s overseas deals.

“This speaks to corruption in the White House,” Donalds said in an interview on Fox News about the need for a special investigation.

Psaki also said the White House stood by President Biden’s claim that his son Hunter did not break the law.

“That’s something the president has said and certainly we would echo,” she replied.

When asked if the White House stood by President Biden’s claim he never discussed Hunter’s foreign business dealings with him, Psaki replied, “Yes.”