The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), the Senate Republican-aligned campaign arm, announced a “record-breaking” fundraising haul for March and the first quarter fundraising total, according to a press release.

The NRSC said the $13.28 million brought in for March and $43 million total for the first quarter of the election year is the month the committee and its Democrat counterpart, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC), have been able to raise in March or first quarter.

The committee noted it had 96,933 donations in March, while 16,041 were first-time donors. The committee touted that 99 percent of the donations were $100 or less for the ninth month in a row.

The committee has also reported $44.1 million cash in hand, which breaks its record for the highest amount of available cash in the history of both Republican and Democrat committees, according to the press release. The committee noted it has zero debt to pay off.

In a statement acknowledging the committee’s fundraising achievements, NRSC Chairman Rick Scott (pictured) said, “Senate Republicans have the war chest and the enthusiasm to oust radical Senate Democrats in November.”

“Our team breaks records every month, and that’s because the American people are sick and tired of the failed policies pushed by Joe Biden and rubber-stamped by Democrats,” Scott added. “Hardworking families cannot afford a Democrat majority any longer.”

The senators Scott highlighted as “rubber-stamps” happen to also be vulnerable like Sens. Mark Kelly (D-NV), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Raphael Warnock (D-GA), and Michael Bennet (D-CO).

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.