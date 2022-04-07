Poll: Lou Barletta Leads Republican Primary for Pennsylvania Governor

Former Rep Lou Barletta (R-PA), current candidate for governor in Pennsylvania, is leading over his closest opponent in the race’s Republican primary election, according to a recent poll.

Barletta has the most support among Republican challengers, with 20 percent of very likely Republican voters supporting him. Barletta leads by one point above Doug Mastriano, who has 19 percent support.

However, the numbers change when undecided voters, which make up 27 percent of respondents, are accounted for. After undecided voters were asked who they were leaning towards, Barletta’s lead jumped to 26.2 percent, compared to Mastriano’s 22.4 percent.

The next closest candidate is David White, with 12 percent support among Republican voters. The candidates are running to replace outgoing Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf (D), who is unable to run for a third term due to Pennsylvania’s term limits.

Barletta earned a plurality of suburban and urban voters’ support, whereas Mastriano beats Barletta with rural voters. Barletta also dominates every age group other than those aged 50-64.

As Emerson College Polling executive director Spencer Kimball explained:

Barletta holds the plurality of support among suburban (28 percent) and urban (24 percent) voters, while Mastriano leads Barletta among rural voters 30 percent to 25 percent. Barletta also leads all age groups except those aged 50-64, where Mastriano holds 29 percent of this age blocks’ support.

The poll also revealed that businessman David McCormick maintains his lead in Pennsylvania’s Republican U.S. Senate primary. Of those polled, 18 percent said they would support McCormick. Celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz is a close second choice with 17 percent support.

However, McCormick’s lead jumps to 27.2 percent among undecided voters. Oz earned 20.6 percent of the undecided voters.

Emerson College surveyed 1,000 very likely Republican primary voters between April 3 and April 4. The poll’s margin of error is +/- 3 percent.

Pennsylvania’s primary is set to occur next month on May 17.