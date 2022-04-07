Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) recently addressed several voters in his state about skyrocketing gas prices brought about by inflation and America’s lack of energy independence.

Posted to Rumble, the video featured Johnson talking with several customers at the Kwik Trip gas station in Sun Prarie, Wisconsin, about how rising gas prices have severely impacted them. Take a look:

One man interviewed said that he can only afford $20 in gas while another said his largest gas bill has been over $60.

“I think they’re crap,” one woman said of gas prices. “My husband, he drives a truck, so it’s definitely going to be over $100 bucks.”

Most customers were in agreement with the senator that America should get back to energy independence by drilling for more oil here in the states.

This past March, Ron Johnson joined several of his U.S. Senate colleagues to introduce the American Energy Independence from Russia Act, a bicameral piece of legislation that aims for the following:

Authorizes the construction and operation of the Keystone XL pipeline.

Removes regulatory hurdles to increase liquefied natural gas exports.

Prohibits any presidential moratoria on new energy leases.

Requires the U.S. Department of the Interior to hold on an annual basis a minimum of four oil and natural gas lease sales in each state with land available for leasing beginning in fiscal year 2022.

Prohibits the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy from drawdowns of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) until the Secretary of the Interior issues a plan to increase oil and gas production on federal lands and waters.

“Democrats must end their war on fossil fuels. We were energy independent,” Johnson said in March. “Now, the Biden Administration has us importing oil from Russia, a country run by a murderous kleptocrat and war criminal, with no respect for democracy. America must reclaim its energy independence, and this bill gets us one step closer to doing just that.”