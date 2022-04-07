Pro-life activists are rallying at the office of Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, calling for her to comply with a congressional demand for autopsies of five late-term aborted babies discovered last week at the home of a Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising (PAAU) member.

On April 5, more than 20 members of Congress sent a letter sent a letter to Bowser’s office, as well as the D.C. metro police, demanding an autopsy and a full investigation into the deaths of the five babies who were allegedly aborted by Dr. Cesare Santangelo at the Washington Surgi Center.

Photos taken outside Thursday’s event (Credit: Matthew Perdie / Breitbart News)

“These five children, like all children, have inherent value and deserved better than abortion – they deserved life. But at a minimum, they deserve to have their deaths investigated to ensure that no D.C. or federal laws were broke,” according to the letter, which was obtained exclusively by the Daily Wire.

Live Action founder and president Lila Rose said the babies’ were “recovered from Curtis Bay Medical Waste Services outside Cesare Santangelo’s abortion clinic in D.C. on March 25 when a driver gave the [PAAU] acitivsts a box of aborted children set to be burned as medical waste.”

@PAAUNOW confirms in a press conference that the bodies of the 5 infants were recovered from Curtis Bay Medical Waste Services outside Cesare Santangelo’s abortion clinic in DC on Mar 25 when a driver gave the activists a box of aborted children set to be burned as medical waste pic.twitter.com/q4UiSLqv2F — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) April 5, 2022

In a Twitter thread (Caution: disturbing and graphic images), PAAU said it discovered at least 110 mangled bodies of aborted children in the box they obtained from Curtis Bay Medical Waste Services outside the clinic.

Curtis Bay Medical Waste is now denying that the box of fetal reminds was ever given to PAAU activists despite the fact that their company branding is all over the truck, and box. pic.twitter.com/FPsSDb9L57 — PAAU (@PAAUNOW) April 6, 2022

“110 were buried by a priest in an undisclosed location within a private cemetery. 5 of them are now in the custody of the authorities at the request of Terrisa and Lauren,” the group wrote.

Live Action News, the publishing arm of Live Action, interviewed neonatal specialists and even a former abortionist, asking them to weigh in on how the five late-term aborted babies died. The experts said there is a great possibility several of them could have been aborted in violation of the Partial Birth Abortion Act as well as the Born Alive Infants Protection Act.

“The discovery of these bodies is horrific and disturbing evidence of the infanticide that may be occurring in this clinic within our nations’ capital, and indicative of the violence happening in abortion facilities nationwide,” Rose said.

Getting reports that Mayor Bowser’s office is being inundated with thousands of calls and emails. Keep the pressure on. #JusticeForTheFive — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) April 6, 2022

Since then, Rose said Bowser’s office is being “inundated with thousands of calls an emails.” According to media reports, Bowser has been silent on all fronts — though she continues to bring in endorsements from pro-abortion groups.