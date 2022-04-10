18 Shot Friday Into Sunday Morning in Lori Lighfoot’s Chicago

Eighteen people were shot, three of them fatally, Friday into Sunday morning in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reports the first fatal shooting occurred around 8 p.m. during a fight Friday night. The deadly exchange was “in the 1500 block of East 61st Street” and a 29-year-old man was shot in the head and killed.

The weekend’s second fatal shooting was occurred around 2:20 a.m. Saturday “in the driveway of a home in the 9500 block of South Sangamon Street.” A 17-year-old was standing in the driveway and was shot in the chest. He was transported to a hospital where he died.

A 40-year-old man was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting Sunday morning “in the 300 block of South Kilbourn Avenue.” The shooting occurred just before 3:30 p.m.

Nineteen people were shot last weekend in Chicago and one of those shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

The Sun-Times reports 143 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2022, through April 10, 2022.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange