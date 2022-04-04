19 Shot, One Killed, During Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Nineteen people were shot, one of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reports the weekend’s fatal shooting was an officer-involved incident that occurred after the suspect allegedly opened fire on police.

The suspect allegedly had hostages Sunday afternoon and was fatally shot by officers after attempts to negotiate with him failed.

The two apparent hostages, a 48-year-old woman and a 78-year-old man were allegedly shot and wounded by the suspect prior to police arriving on scene.

Breitbart News reported that 17 people were shot, three of them fatally, during the weekend of March 25-27, 2022, in Lightfoot’s Chicago.

Twenty-two were shot, four fatally, during the weekend of March 18-20, 2022.

WTTW notes Chicago witnessed 178 shootings in March 2022 and a total of 37 homicides.

Lightfoot’s Chicago recorded 128 homicides January 1, 2022, through the end of March 2022.

