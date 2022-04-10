Poll: Over Half of Americans Say Biden Must Get Tough on Illegal Immigration

More than half of American adults want President Joe Biden to have a tougher policy regarding illegal immigration at the United States-Mexico border, a new poll concludes.

The CBS News/YouGov poll reveals that 52 percent of Americans say Biden “should be tougher” on border crossers and illegal aliens at the southern border while just 2-in-10 say he “should be easier.” About 27 percent say Biden is “handling things right” at the border.

Of the more than half of Americans who want Biden to be tougher on illegal immigration, 86 percent are Republicans and 52 percent are swing voters. Likewise, nearly 3-in-10 Democrat voters want Biden to crack down on illegal immigration.

Americans hold Biden’s handling of immigration issues in extremely low regard, the poll finds. About 62 percent of Americans disapprove of his policies on immigration thus far.

When asked what U.S. policy should be when border crossers and illegal aliens cross the border, about 4-in-10 Americans — including 66 percent of Republicans and 41 percent of swing voters — said they want to see immediate deportations.

Meanwhile, 6-in-10 Americans, including 82 percent of Democrats and 59 percent of swing voters, said they want border crossers and illegal aliens to “have a chance to go through legal proceedings in the U.S. to determine if they can stay or not.”

The poll left out a crucial question, whether Americans support or oppose releasing border crossers and illegal aliens into the U.S. interior while awaiting the outcomes of those legal proceedings. This Catch and Release network has become Biden’s official border policy where hundreds of thousands are released into American communities every few months.

When previously asked this question in a November 2021 Harvard/Harris poll, less than 3-in-10 Americans said they supported Biden’s expansive Catch and Release network. Over 7-in-10 said border crossers and illegal aliens ought to be immediately “turned back to Mexico.”

The poll comes as Biden officials prepare for a “mass migration event” where they expect about 500,000 border crossers and illegal aliens to arrive every month as a result of their ending the Title 42 public health authority at the border. This is a foreign population the size of Atlanta, Georgia.

In 2021, Biden welcomed more than two million border crossers and illegal aliens at the border — a foreign population nearly the size of Houston, Texas.

The CBS News/YouGov Poll surveyed over 2,000 American adults from April 5 to April 8. The margin of error is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.