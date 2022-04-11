A man in Pennsylvania faces charges after being accused of putting stickers blasting President Joe Biden on a gas pump during an incident caught on video.

“Thomas Richard Glazewski, 54, of Manor Township has been charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, harassment, and criminal mischief,” Fox 4 KC reported Thursday.

The clip appeared to show Glazewski shouting, “I did that! I did that! That’s what I did!’ while pointing out the stickers to officers at the scene.

Moments later, he ran toward the gas station, but an officer pulled him to the ground and handcuffed him:

According to charging documents, a gas station worker alleged Glazewski sprayed the stickers with something, making them more difficult to peel off.

“Glazewski was reportedly upset about the price of gas and President Joe Biden,” the Fox 4 article read.

Stickers of Biden pointing his finger with a caption that read, “I did that!” were seen at gas pumps all over the country as surging prices hurt working class Americans, Breitbart News reported on March 13:

Biden deserves blame for high gas prices. Not because he banned Russian oil, but because his administration refuses to unleash the full energy potential America has to offer. https://t.co/TQg08vPyCG — Dan K. Eberhart (@DanKEberhart) March 8, 2022

As citizens grappled with the high gas costs and inflation, Biden and Democrats insisted Russian President Vladimir Putin was to blame while turning a blind eye to their own domestic policies that contributed, the outlet said recently:

Biden and the Democrats have continually parroted that Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine on February 24 is the main reason why prices have surged across the country. As previously noted by Breitbart News, while gas prices did spike after the Russian invasion, the Biden administration’s massive spending and Federal Reserve policies overstimulated the economy, contributing to inflation that was rising well before the invasion.

During a recent hearing with oil executives, Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-VA) slammed Biden for failing to take responsibility for the rising cost of fuel.

“Griffith displayed a chart with a Biden ‘I Did That!’ sticker, which has often been spotted at gas pumps across the nation,” Breitbart News reported:

Meanwhile, social media users expressed their opinions about the recent incident, and one person wrote, “Biden stickers? What is the location address? I’ll swing by and add some on the pumps.”