President Joe Biden’s approval rating is nine percentage points lower than former President Donald Trump’s approval four years ago, according to Rasmussen Reports.

Biden’s approval stood at 41 percent on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Fifty-eight percent disapprove. Four years ago — in the same point of the presidency on April 12, 2018 — Trump saw a 50 percent approval rating, which is nine points higher than Biden’s current figure:

Additionally, Biden’s approval index — those who strongly approve minus those who strongly disapprove — is underwater at -26, as 48 percent “strongly” disapprove and 22 percent “strongly” approve.” However, that is a slight improvement from the -33 approval index Biden saw in January. Notably, Trump never surpassed -26 on the approval index throughout his presidency:

The dismal ratings for Biden coincide with Tuesday’s report from the Department of Labor, which revealed that inflation jumped 8.5 percent in the last year under Biden’s leadership, the highest figure in the last 40 years.

Recent surveys show that Americans are suffering as a consequence, cutting back on groceries in order to pay for gas, which has also inflated to record highs over the course of Biden’s presidency.