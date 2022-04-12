White House: Republicans Attacking Joe Biden on Inflation are Teaming Up with Vladimir Putin

The White House on Tuesday claimed Republicans were guilty of aligning with Russian President Vladimir Putin by criticizing President Joe Biden on the issue of inflation.

“Putin and Sen. Rick Scott fully in lockstep in blaming Biden for Putin’s Price Hike,” wrote White House communications advisor Jesse Lee on social media. “So surprising.”

Scott wrote in a statement that the new consumer price index numbers showing 8.5 percent from the previous year should be a “big wakeup call” for Biden.

To prove his point, Lee pointed out that Putin also spoke about inflation, noting that rising prices would put pressure on political leaders in the West.

Lee earned widespread mockery on social media for trying to blame Republicans and Putin for the inflation that was already catastrophic prior to Russia escalating its invasion of Ukraine.

Made this handy graph to explain why you’re such a liar,” wrote Club for Growth’s Andrew Follett in response to Lee.

Made this handy graph to explain why you're such a liar @JesseLee46! Glad to provide this simple educational service. pic.twitter.com/1kp9J2Yapx — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) April 12, 2022

Others on social media shared a graph from @ZeroHedge showing how much inflation occurred under Biden before Putin’s war in Ukraine affected the economy.