The United States Border Patrol and its K9 unit have potentially saved the lives of Americans after dogs sniffed out 85 pounds of fentanyl that was being smuggled into the country on Tuesday.

The local CBS affiliate KGUN reported on the bust, which was posted on social media.

Tucson Sector agents work tirelessly to secure our border, including these Nogales Station agents at the I-19 Checkpoint. With an excellent #USBP K9 team, they seized 85 pounds of fentanyl concealed in a vehicle. Agents coordinated with @DEAPHOENIXDiv following the seizure. pic.twitter.com/sqEhe4u0Kl — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) April 12, 2022

“Tucson Sector agents work tirelessly to secure our border, including these Nogales Station agents at the I-19 Checkpoint. With an excellent #USBP K9 team, they seized 85 pounds of fentanyl concealed in a vehicle. Agents coordinated with @DEAPHOENIXDiv following the seizure,” Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin, tweeted.

KGUN reported, “Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin confirms it all happened at the I-19 Checkpoint. He also says his team worked with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) division based out of Phoenix after the drug bust.Customs and Border Protection reports 4,249 pounds of fentanyl confiscated since the 2022 fiscal year began.”

